Nigerian leader faces impeachment threats amid insecurity

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in Nigeria have threatened to impeach the country’s president Muhammadu Buhari over accusations he has failed to implement recommendations to end rising violence in the West African nation.
The lawmakers in the Nigerian House of Representatives said Thursday that they would join forces with their counterparts in the Senate who issued a six-month notice for Buhari’s impeachment on Wednesday just as the nation's National Security Council announced plans for a new “strategy” to end the violence.