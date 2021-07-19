Nicaragua marks 1979 revolution date with opponents jailed July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 11:06 a.m.
1 of9 A woman wears a Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) headband during commemorations for the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the 1979 Sandinista Revolution that toppled dictator Anastasio Somoza in Managua, Nicaragua, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Miguel Andrés/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Women wave Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) flags during commemorations for the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the 1979 Sandinista Revolution that toppled dictator Anastasio Somoza in Managua, Nicaragua, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Miguel Andrés/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Supporters of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) watch fireworks during commemorations for the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the 1979 Sandinista Revolution that toppled dictator Anastasio Somoza in Managua, Nicaragua, early Monday, July 19, 2021. Miguel Andrés/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A woman fires a homemade mortar during commemorations for the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the 1979 Sandinista Revolution that toppled dictator Anastasio Somoza in Managua, Nicaragua, late Sunday, July 18, 2021. Miguel Andrés/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Supporters of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) watch fireworks during commemorations for the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the 1979 Sandinista Revolution that toppled dictator Anastasio Somoza in Managua, Nicaragua, early Monday, July 19, 2021. Miguel Andrés/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A youth carries a portrait of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega during commemorations for the anniversary of the triumph of the 1979 Sandinista Revolution that toppled dictator Anastasio Somoza in Managua, Nicaragua, late Sunday, July 18, 2021. Miguel Andrés/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The Nicaraguan government organized rallies and festivities Monday to mark the anniversary of the July 19, 1979, revolution that overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza. But with most opposition leaders jailed, many Nicaraguans say President Daniel Ortega is acting much like Somoza did 42 years ago.
Several of the leading Sandinista revolutionaries who fought alongside Ortega in 1979 have now been jailed by him. Most of those arrested in a crackdown that began in late May are being held incommunicado, at undisclosed locations with no access to lawyers or family visits.