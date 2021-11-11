Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI, Associated Press Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 11:59 p.m.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week.
Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI