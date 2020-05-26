Newport council to consider mask-wearing resolution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Newport City Council is expected to consider a resolution this week that would go beyond state rules and mandate mask-wearing at all hours on some city streets.

The measure introduced by Councilwoman Susan Taylor, if passed at a special meeting Wednesday, would go into effect Friday, WJAR-TV reported.

Under Gov. Gina Raimondo's executive order enacted earlier this month, anyone in a public place has to wear a face covering if it's not possible to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

Newport’s proposal goes a step further, requiring all pedestrians to wear masks on some downtown streets whether social distancing can be maintained or not.

The resolution is meant to keep people healthy as more residents emerge from their homes during the nicer weather, and more people visit the city.

MUSEUM POSTPONES 2020 PROGRAMS

The National Museum of American Illustration has announced that in response to the coronavirus pandemic it will not open for the 2020 summer season.

All events and exhibitions planned to premiere this summer will be postponed until 2021, when the the Newport museum is able to safely reopen to visitors, according to The Newport Daily News.

The museum beginning Friday will launch a series of digital exhibitions, starting with “Celebrating the Class of 2020."