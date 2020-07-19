Newly confirmed COVID cases jump in Minnesota; 3 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials report the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 737 on Sunday.

An increase in the number of completed tests accounts for some of the increase, but not all, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

The number of newly confirmed cases compares with 464 reported Saturday. It’s the second-largest single-day increase in July so far and brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota to 46,204 since the pandemic began.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reports three new deaths from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 1,541. All three of the deaths were in the Twin Cities metro area. Two were people who lived in private homes and one was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Currently 258 patients are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, down from 265 on Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care units increased to 120, up from 117 the previous day.