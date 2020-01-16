New year, new roles County commission appoints vice-chair and vice-chair pro-tem

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Board of Commissioners, in a unanimous vote, appointed Commissioner Robert Sanders to serve as vice-chairperson for 2020 during their organizational meeting Jan. 8.

"I'm honored that the other members of the board have the confidence in me to take that role," Sanders said.

"I'm excited and look forward to serving the residents of Lake County."

BOC member Karl Walls nominated Sanders for the position, saying he thought it was a good idea to change up the position now and then to give the members a different perspective.

BOC member Christine Balulis said she thought it would be a great opportunity for Sanders.

"I found it to be a great experience with a lot of insight," she said.

Also in a unanimous vote, the BOC appointed Commissioner Dawn Martin to serve as vice-chairperson pro tem for 2020. Sanders served as the previous vice-chair pro tem.

Committee appointments for the new year were also approved during the meeting as follows:

Finance Committee: Howard Lodholtz, Chair; Betty Dermyer, Vice-Chair; Don Arquette; Bob Sanders; and Dawn MartinPersonnel committee: Karl Walls, Chair; Bob Sanders, Vice-Chair; Christine Balulis.

BOC Chairperson Howard Ludholtz was appointed to the Lake County Parks Committee and Region 14 West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Committee.

BOC member Betty Dermyer was appointed to the Area Agency on Aging, FIVECAP, District Health No. 10, Lake County Council on Aging and Yates Dial-A-Ride Advisory Board.

BOC member Don Arquette was appointed to the Lake County Parks Commission, Lake County Planning Commission, Ambulance Committee, Michigan Association of Counties, Michigan Northern Counties Committee, Michigan State University District 5 Extension Council and the Building Authority (liaison).

BOC member Dawn Martin was appointed to the District Health No. 10 Committee, Lake County Council on Aging, Ambulance Committee, Commission on Mental Health and Lakeshore Regional Entity Oversight Board.

BOC member Christine Balulis was appointed to the Central Dispatch Space/Operations Committee, Lake County Economic Development Alliance, Job Evaluation Committee, Local Emergency Planning Commission, ORV Trails/Ordinance Committee, 911 Committee, Michigan Northern Counties (Alt.), IT Committee and District Health No. 10 Committee (Alt.).

BOC member Robert Sanders was appointed to the IT Committee, Courthouse Security Committee, 911 Committee (Alt.), ORV Trails/Ordinance Committee, and Local Emergency Planning Commission.

BOC member Karl Walls was appointed to the MichiganWorks! Committee, West Michigan Forensic Pathology Services Authority, Lake County Land Bank Authority, Municipal Risk Committee and Central Dispatch Space/Operations Committee.

The BOC set the following meeting dates for 2020: Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 12 and 26, March 11, April 8 and 22, May 13 and 27, June 10, July 8 and 22, Aug. 12 and 26, Sept. 9, Oct. 14 and 28, Nov. 12 and 25, Dec. 9.

BOC meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. in the Commissioner's Room of the Lake County Courthouse, 800 10th St., Baldwin,unless otherwise posted.

The following meetings will be held in conjunction with the township boards of trustees and will begin at 6 p.m.

March 25 -- Pleasant Plains Township Hall.

June 24 -- Newkirk Township Hall.

Sept. 23 -- Eden Township Hall.