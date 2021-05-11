New survey of US Jews reveals worries, strengths, divisions DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 12:13 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, members of the Orthodox Jewish community walk past shipping containers in the South Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. A comprehensive new survey of Jewish Americans finds them increasingly worried about antisemitism and sharply divided about the importance of religious observance in their lives. The wide-ranging survey, released on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, was conducted by the Pew Research Center. Wong Maye-E/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, a young girl holds a poster she made as she prepares to pose for a cell phone photograph for a relative as she and others joined protesters outside the offices of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York. Three Rockland County Jewish congregations are suing New York state and Cuomo, saying he engaged in a "streak of anti-Semitic discrimination" with a recent crackdown on religious gatherings to reduce the state's coronavirus infection rate. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo, Seth Pollack pours wine for his family, wife Jessica Choe and children Micah and Mina Pollack, as they being their Passover meal in Seattle. With physical distancing guidelines in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jewish communities are being forced to scale back or cancel beloved traditions and rituals marking Passover, the holiday celebrating Israelites' freedom from Egyptian bondage and referencing biblical plagues. The week-long festival began Wednesday night with the Seder, a large meal that retells the Exodus story. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo, members of the Jewish Orthodox community gather on a street corner in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. A comprehensive new survey of Jewish Americans finds them increasingly worried about antisemitism and sharply divided about the importance of religious observance in their lives. The wide-ranging survey, released on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, was conducted by the Pew Research Center. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
A comprehensive new survey of Jewish Americans finds them increasingly worried about antisemitism, proud of their cultural heritage and sharply divided about the importance of religious observance in their lives.
The survey, released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center, estimated the total Jewish population in the country at 7.5 million — about 2.3% of the national population.