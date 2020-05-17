New movie features snowy western Maine as backdrop

RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — A movie that was released on Friday features the winter landscape of western Maine as a backdrop for an outdoorsman's story of survival.

“Blood and Money” was written and directed by Cumberland native John Barr, and features many of the places he visited as a kid.

The movie, filmed around Bethel, Rumford and Newry in March 2019, tells the fictional story of a military veteran who finds a body and a stash of money while hunting in the wilderness of far northern Maine.

Barr said the main character played by actor Tom Berenger was based loosely on his father, and the lead character’s RV in the movie actually belongs to his dad.

Berenger was nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Platoon” and also starred in “The Big Chill,” “Major League and “Inception.”

Barr previously has worked as a cinematographer and camera operator on films such as “Frost/Nixon,” “Capote” and “Greenberg.”