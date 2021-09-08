New life for suit over Chicago police stop-and-frisk policy

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has granted class-action status in a lawsuit filed six years ago that alleged the Chicago Police Department's stop-and-frisk policy targeted Black and Hispanic people who hadn't committed any crime.
Attorneys involved in the lawsuit announced Tuesday that the case's six original plaintiffs are now part of a class of more than 1 million people. The plaintiffs' lawyers say some 2 million unconstitutional stops occurred in Chicago between 2010 and 2017 in which officers allegedly had no “reasonable suspicion” that a crime had been or was about to be committed.