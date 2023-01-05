New judge taking over North Carolina school funding case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new trial judge is presiding over a long-running North Carolina school funding case — in particular compliance with a recent state Supreme Court ruling that declared the judicial branch correctly ordered funds be spent to address education inequities.
Chief Justice Paul Newby assigned Superior Court Judge James Ammons last week to oversee what is known as the “Leandro” case, named after an original plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in 1995. Among Ammons' first duties will be to determine how much additional government money must be spent to comply with a 2021 order that found the state was still falling short of giving all children the “opportunity for a sound basic education.”