New health care degree to be offered at Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A new degree program is being offered at a Georgia college for those looking to enter the healthcare industry.

A Bachelor of Science in Integrated Health Science has been approved for Kennesaw State University's Wellstar College of Health and Human Services by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, the school said in a news release Tuesday.

“The proposed IHS major provides an interdisciplinary curriculum that establishes a strong core knowledge of health and disease prevention along with quality delivery and oversight of health services,” said Kandice Porter, chair of the Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education, under which the program would fall.

Porter said the college anticipated the need for the degree well ahead of the current coronavirus pandemic. It will be available beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.

“The IHS major prepares students to become informed and engaged health professionals, able to think critically about health-related issues and to work as part of a healthcare team to develop innovative solutions to current and future healthcare issues.” Porter said.

Healthcare has a projected growth of 18% over the next six years, the university said. The new degree provides “an interdisciplinary curriculum that establishes a strong core knowledge of health and disease prevention, along with quality delivery and oversight of health services,” the news release said. “This interdisciplinary approach will allow degree recipients to take on numerous responsibilities as healthcare professionals.”

KSU President Pamela Whitten said the university is “prepared to teach and develop this next generation of health professionals" to fulfill the state's projected anticipated hiring needs.