New government project promotes Indigenous food, agriculture

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The USDA Office of Tribal Relations announced this week that it will partner with several Native-led organizations on projects to raise awareness of Indigenous perspectives about food and agriculture.
“The United States government hasn’t always incorporated Indigenous views and values into our work. And that’s particularly true within the food and agricultural space,” said Heather Dawn Thompson, director of the Office of Tribal Relations and a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe.