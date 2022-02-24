New details in Carson City deputy shooting of armed suspect

CARSON CITY (AP) — A burglary suspect who was brandishing a machete was in a “highly agitated altered state” when he charged toward a 66-year-old resident with the weapon raised above his head before a deputy shot him during a two-hour standoff in Carson City, the sheriff’s office said.

The 21-year-old suspect, Luis Santana of Carson City, remains in stable condition at a Reno hospital as state police and deputies in neighboring Douglas County continue to investigate the officer-involved shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday.