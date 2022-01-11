New charges planned against Harmony Montgomery's stepmother KATHY McCORMACK, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 10:08 a.m.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to drop a welfare fraud charge against the stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl for collecting food stamps in her name and replace it with nine other charges, including theft, according to court documents released Tuesday.
The change was being made based on new information provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services about Kayla Montgomery, the attorney general's office said.
Written By
KATHY McCORMACK