New challenge looms for Minneapolis ballot measure on police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for a former Minneapolis City Council member objected Wednesday to new language for a ballot measure on the future of policing in the city, saying it fails to comply with a court order that rejected the previous wording.

The proposed amendment to the city charter would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety that “could include” police officers “if necessary.” Details of how the change would be implemented would be determined later by the City Council and the mayor.