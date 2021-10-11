New Zealand's doctors and teachers must soon be vaccinated NICK PERRY, Associated Press Oct. 11, 2021 Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 12:46 a.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Most of New Zealand's health care workers and teachers will soon be legally required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government announced Monday.
A new mandate compels doctors, pharmacists, community nurses and many other health care workers to be fully vaccinated by December. Teachers and other education workers must be fully vaccinated by January.