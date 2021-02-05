New York residents ejected from Conn. vaccine appointment

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — About 10 people who had made appointments at a Connecticut CVS to get the coronavirus vaccine were ultimately not allowed to be vaccinated because they did not live or work in the state.

The director of the Ledge Light Health District said a site inspection on Thursday at a Waterbury CVS found a group from New York waiting to be vaccinated, The Day reported.

To be eligible for the vaccine in Connecticut, a person must be age 75 or older, a medical worker or first responder, a resident or worker at a long term care facility — and live or work in the state.

Police responded to the CVS but said they are responsible for enforcing criminal law, not rules around vaccinations.

"It was ultimately a (Department of Public Health) call, saying that there were people from New York trying to get vaccinated, refusing to leave, so we went there to kind of mitigate the situation,” Waterbury Police Chief Brett Mahoney told the newspaper.

First Selectman Rob Brule told the newspaper he had received calls this week reporting that there were out-of-state license plates in the parking lot of the CVS and referred the issue to the local health department.

A spokesperson for CVS Tara Burke told the newspaper that it is the responsibilities of patients to make sure they meet residency requirements when they make an appointment to get vaccinated.