New York City police officer shot in vest in Brooklyn

Police investigate in the area where a New York City police officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer responding to a domestic violence call in Brooklyn was shot in his bulletproof vest on Christmas Eve, officials said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Mayor Bill de Blasio denounced the shooting early Friday at a news conference at Kings County Hospital, where the officer was receiving treatment. The 27-year-old, 2 and a half year police veteran was “in extremely good spirits” and was expected to leave the hospital shortly, Shea said.

The shooting took place Thursday night in the Crown Heights neighborhood and the officer was shot in the back, but the bullet did not penetrate the skin, Shea said. The police commissioner said about seven shots were fired at the perpetrator, but he was not shot or injured and ultimately surrendered after briefly running from officers.

The names of the suspect and the officer were not released.

Crown Heights is east of Prospect Park, in central Brooklyn.

Associated Press journalist Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.