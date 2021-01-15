New York City bus left dangling from overpass after crash

NEW YORK (AP) — A bus in New York City careened off a road and was left dangling from an overpass in a crash late Thursday that caused serious injuries to the driver, police said.

The vehicle, an articulated bus, crashed just after 11 p.m. at the interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways.

Videos taken by bystanders showed one part of the bus still resting on the bridge, with the other half dangling nearly completely vertical, with its smashed front end resting on the highway ramp below.

Eight passengers suffered minor to non-life threatening injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department. The passengers and the driver were taken to hospitals for treatment.