New Slovakian government wins mandatory confidence vote

FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, Designated Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic wearing a face mask takes the oath during the inaugural session of the new Parliament, in Bratislava, Slovakia. Slovakia’s president has sworn in a new government led by the winning party in the parliamentary election. President Zuzana Caputova appointed a four-party coalition led by Igor Matovic whose center-right populist opposition group Ordinary People captured 25% of the Feb. 29 vote. All present at the ceremony on Saturday, March 21, 2020 had protective face masks and gloves amid the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Michal Svitok/TASR via AP, File) less FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, Designated Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic wearing a face mask takes the oath during the inaugural session of the new Parliament, in Bratislava, ... more Photo: Michal Svítok, AP Photo: Michal Svítok, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Slovakian government wins mandatory confidence vote 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s new government, which was faced with the immediate policy challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, won a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament on Thursday.

Of the 141 lawmakers present in the 150-seat Parliament, 93 voted to give confidence to the four-party coalition government that was sworn on March 21. Forty eight were opposed.

The coalition is led by Prime Minister Igor Matovic, whose center-right Ordinary People captured 25% of the Feb. 29 vote.

The 46-year-old Matovic made fighting corruption the central plank of his election campaign but had to immediately refocus his priorities to deal with the pandemic.

The government adopted strict restrictive measures, including limits on movement, and made wearing a face mask mandatory in public.

Currently, the development of the outbreak in Slovakia has made it possible to start relaxing some restrictions.

The country has only around 4,500 cases of COVID-19 and 23 people have died, according to government figures released on Thursday. The day-to-day increase of the positive cases is under 10 for a fifth straight day.

Matovic struck a deal to govern with the pro-business Freedom and Solidarity party; the conservative For People, a party established by former President Andrej Kiska; and We Are Family, a populist right-wing group that is allied with France’s far-right National Rally party.

The election ended the long dominance of the scandal-tainted Smer-Social Democracy, a left-of-center party led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico.