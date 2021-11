NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new exhibit at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans considers how the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was and is remembered.

The exhibit is part of the museum’s commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the attack, which took place on December 7, 1941. Japanese planes destroyed or damaged 19 US warships and 300 aircraft in less than 90 minutes, killing more than 2,400 people.