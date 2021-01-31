New Mexico reports 53 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 530 new known COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals to 174,064 cases and 3,283 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The county with the most new cases was Bernalillo with 134.

New Mexico’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped in the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths was nearly flat.