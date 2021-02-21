New Mexico reports 320 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 320 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals to 182,789 cases and 3,624 known deaths.

Four counties accounted for over half the additional cases. Bernalillo County had 101 cases, Dona Ana 44, Sandoval 23 and Valencia 22.

Dona Ana County had three of the 18 new deaths with Bernalillo, Lea and San Juan each having two deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.