New Mexico expects vaccine delivery with day of approval

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday the first doses of coronavirus vaccine from drug maker Pfizer are expected to arrive in New Mexico within 24 hours of pending federal approval.

There are 17,500 doses of the vaccine reserved for New Mexico, which plans to distribute the initial allotment to health workers at high or moderate risk of exposure.

“We believe the first shipment will happen as early as next week,” Lujan Grisham said.

The state sent notifications Wednesday to 37 hospitals that are expected to receive initial vaccines.

“Given the limited number of Pfizer vaccine doses available in the first shipment, we are prioritizing hospital personnel at moderate and high risk of exposure to infection, whether directly through patients or through handling of infectious materials,” the letter states.

State health officials on Thursday issued orders that could limit nonessential surgeries and prepare for rationing of other medial services as the coronavirus pandemic strains resources and personnel at hospitals and intensive care centers.

The state Department of Health issued the two new public health orders amid a sustained surge in coronavirus infections and deaths across much of the state.

One order allows hospitals and acute-care facilities to limit surgeries and the second order changes liability standards for emergency medical providers as the state prepares for possible triage procedures that might limit care to some individuals.

“Normally, providers have an ethical and legal obligation to a do whatever is in the best interest of each of their patients,” the order on rationing stated. “Under crisis standards of care, providers instead have an ethical and legal obligation to do what is best for everyone in the state, not just what is best for their individual patients.”

The health orders go into effect Dec. 11 and will last until at least Jan. 4.

“New Mexico’s health care system, and everyone working within it, will continue to work toward the best possible outcome for our state," acting state Health Secretary Billy Jimenez said in a statement.

New Mexico on Wednesday reported an additional newly confirmed 1,759 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to nearly 113,000 since the pandemic began. An additional 34 deaths also were reported.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.