ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico said Monday it will add coronavirus vaccination rules to a mask requirement for fans entering the Pit arena in Albuquerque starting after the Christmas weekend.

In a statement released Monday, officials cited “increased health risks posed by surging COVID-19 numbers and the emerging threat of the omicron variant.” It said the directive would start with women’s and men’s basketball games Dec. 28.