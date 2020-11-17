New Jersey man accused of cutting gas line in Pennsylvania

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man faces extradition to Pennsylvania, where he was accused of cutting the gas line to a home where five family members were sleeping.

Authorities charged Ryan Elliott, 30, of Middletown, New Jersey, with five counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide.

According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, a West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, homeowner told police he awoke to a strong natural gas smell on Nov. 12.

“The homeowner checked the basement and found the gas line had been cut,” the district attorney's office said.

Police said an incendiary device was nearby.

Elliott had been in a relationship with one of the family members, who had an active protection from abuse order against Elliott, authorities said.

Elliott was being held in the Monmouth County jail pending an extradition hearing. It could not be determined whether he has retained a lawyer.