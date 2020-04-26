New Jersey deaths associated with coronavirus near 6,000

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Health authorities in New Jersey say the death toll associated with the coronavirus pandemic is nearing 6,000 with more than 109,000 cases reported in the state.

The state health department posted information Sunday that 5,938 deaths are now associated with the virus while the total number of cases has risen to 109,038.

Gov. Phil Murphy observed Saturday that the lives lost now totaled more than the toll in New Jersey from World War I, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.

Health commissioner Judith Persichilli said hospitalizations for COVID19 were “declining in the north, flattening in the central part of the region and actually are on a slight increase in the southern region."