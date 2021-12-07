Skip to main content
New Haven alders reject mayor's choice for police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The New Haven Board of Alders has rejected the mayor's nomination of Renee Dominguez as police chief, after some city residents raised concerns about increasing violence, low diversity in the police department and a lack of public input in the chief selection process.

Alders voted Monday night against Dominguez, who has served as acting chief since March and would be the first woman to permanently lead the city's police department. Some alders said they did not have enough information on Dominguez's plans to improve the department.

Mayor Justin Elicker called the decision “disappointing” and “disheartening," and said he planned to renominate Dominguez.

About 30 people at the meeting opposed Dominguez, while about two dozen police officers attended to show their support for her, the New Haven Register reported.

Some residents and community groups, including members of Unidad Latina en Accion, announced last month that they opposed Dominguez.

Dominguez, who has served on the New Haven force since 2002, said she has worked hard for the city and plans to continue seeking the police chief's job. She would succeed Otoniel Reyes, who retired earlier this year.

