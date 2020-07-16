New Hampshire governor signs police reforms into law

New Hampshire’s Republican governor on Thursday signed into law a bill on criminal justice reform that comes almost two months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked widespread protests.

The bill would prohibit the use of chokeholds by law enforcement, ban private prisons in the state and require police officers to report misconduct. It also provides municipalities with funding to psychologically screen candidates for law enforcement jobs.

New Hampshire is among several states enacting measures to reform their police departments and provide greater accountability in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“I would like to thank all of those involved in making this bill a reality,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “This is a good first step, and I look forward to our continued work with the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency.”

Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton — who drew scattered boos when he said “Black lives matter,” on the day the House approved the bill — said the reforms were long overdue.

“We are in the midst of a nationwide awakening to the realities of racially motivated brutality and discrimination by officers of the law," Cushing said in a statement. "These measures are important and long-overdue but by no means exhaustive and I look forward to continuing the conversation moving forward.”

Senate Judiciary Chair Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover, praised the bipartisan nature of the bill that also included additional bail reform measures. It also bolstered domestic violence laws by extending the period in which someone could seek annulment for a misdemeanor conviction from three to 10 years.

“This session, the Legislature worked together on criminal justice reforms including improvements to our bail reform statute, increasing the safety of New Hampshire’s minors, and strengthening accountability for perpetrators of domestic violence,'" Hennessey said in a statement. “We know that ensuring the safety and liberty of New Hampshire must continue to be a bipartisan priority in the next biennium and for many years to come.”

Along with the new law, Sununu formed the Commission on Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency. The commission is reviewing police training and policies, procedures related to the reporting, investigation and punishment of police misconduct, and the state of relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The commission was given 45 days to come up with a series of recommendations to provide to Sununu. But this week, the commission said it may need additional time to complete its work.