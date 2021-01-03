New England Aquarium adds 5 members to board of trustees

BOSTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld is among five new members of the board of trustees at the New England Aquarium, one of Boston's most popular attractions.

In addition to Weld, the board at a recent meeting voted to add Steve Curwood, Pam Holding, Alexander Leventhal and Vikki Spruill.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these new trustees, who bring a wealth of world-class expertise in areas including business, finance, and the environment,” board chair Thomas Burton III said in a statement.

The board now has 23 members, who each serve a three-year term.

Curwood is an environmental journalist; Holding is the co-head of Fidelity Investments’ equity division; Leventhal is managing partner of real estate investment firm Faros Properties; and Spruill is the president and CEO of the aquarium.

Weld served as Republican governor from 1991 until 1997, and is now with a private law firm. He mounted a campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020.

The aquarium typically attracts more than 1.3 million visitors a year but is currently temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.