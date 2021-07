RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fueled by continued growth in the spread of the delta variant, Nevada’s average daily number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate all have soared to their highest levels since February.

The 14-day average positivity rate statewide has tripled from 3.4% on June 11 to 10.5% earlier this week — the first time its topped 10% since mid-February, state health officials said.