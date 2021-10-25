Nevada using $5M in COVID-19 aid for grants to disabled kids

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is allocating $5 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid for a program the governor and state treasurer on Monday said will provide grants to children with disabilities and their families.
The Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students program, or TOTS, aims to help youngsters recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and provide “opportunities to save for a brighter future,” Gov. Steve Sisolak and Treasurer Zach Conine said ahead of a media event at the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation in Las Vegas.