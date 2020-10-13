Nevada trooper on leave after video showing Sparks arrest

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada state trooper is on administrative leave after video of him punching a suspect during an arrest caught attention on social media.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported Tuesday that the Nevada Highway Patrol has an open and ongoing investigation into the Sept. 27 arrest in Sparks. Hannah DeGoey, NHP spokeswoman, declined to release additional information including the trooper's name.

The newspaper obtained surveillance video from the gas station where the arrest took place. It shows the trooper conducting a sobriety test on a woman. As he places her hands behind her back, the suspect runs away. The trooper catches up to her and pulls her to the ground.

The two struggle and then the trooper punches the woman in the face.

A bystander recorded the incident on a cellphone and posted it to social media. In that video, the woman can be heard screaming for help while the trooper is on top of her.