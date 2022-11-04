Nevada secretary of state refuses to lift hand-count ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial hand-count of mail-in ballots Friday, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.”

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, ordered Nye County last week to halt it’s hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.