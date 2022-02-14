Nevada's first execution in nearly 16 years on hold again SCOTT SONNER and KEN RITTER, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 3:36 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - This undated photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows Zane Michael Floyd, a Nevada death row inmate convicted of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999. On Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, the state's lawyers told a federal judge they couldn't possibly satisfy the legal requirements necessary to put Floyd to death before April. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s first execution in nearly 16 years is on hold again after the state’s lawyers told a federal judge on Monday they couldn’t possibly satisfy the legal requirements necessary to put Zane Michael Floyd to death before April.
“It would be impossible,” Randall Gilmer, chief deputy Nevada attorney general, told U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II.
SCOTT SONNER and KEN RITTER