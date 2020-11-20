Nevada reports record-high 2,416 COVID-19 cases amid surge

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials reported a record-high 2,416 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and six additional deaths as the virus continues to surge throughout the state.

The latest figures increased the state’s totals to 127,875 cases and 1,953 known deaths since the pandemic began. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported 1,288 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Both the number of reported daily cases and total hospitalizations are the highest since the start of the pandemic in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, asked residents to commit to “Stay-at-Home 2.0” mentality to curb the spread of the virus. On Nov. 10, he gave residents a two-week deadline to commit to prevention measures and reverse trends and said Wednesday that he had not decided whether to tighten restrictions as the two-week timeframe nears its end.

