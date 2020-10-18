Nevada reports 609 new coronavirus cases with 3 more deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health authorities reported 609 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday with three additional deaths.

The state now has 90,261 recorded COVID-19 cases with 1,707 known dead.

On Saturday, 967 new coronavirus cases were reported in Nevada.

That was the largest one-day increase since Aug. 14, when the state recorded nearly 1,100 cases were reported.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.