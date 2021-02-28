Nevada reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 266 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers bring the total cases to 293,754 since the pandemic began with the known death toll remaining at 4,957.

Of the 266 new cases, 232 of them were in Clark County.

The state’s largest county also has had 226,701 of the 293,754 total cases and 3,861 of the nearly 5,000 total deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

But Nevada’s test positivity rate continues to decline.

The state’s test positivity rate fell below 10% on Feb. 20 and has continued to drop since Jan. 14, coming in at 7.6% on Sunday.