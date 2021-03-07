Nevada reports 230 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 230 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest figures raised the state’s pandemic totals to 296,190 cases and 5,037 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has already signed an emergency order adjusting the minimum distance between performers and audience members that previously challenged the return of productions in Las Vegas.

The tourist destination built for excess and known for bright lights, big crowds, indulgent meals and headline shows has slowly begun to reopen after the pandemic halted business in March.

Businesses, especially on the Strip were struggling because of limited air travel, lack of mid-week convention business and an absence of arena events and entertainment options.