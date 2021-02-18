Nevada reports 1st case of virus variant from South Africa

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials have confirmed the first known case in the state of a coronavirus variant that was originally identified in South Africa.

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory said Thursday that the mutated version of the virus was confirmed a day earlier in a sample traced to a person who traveled from South Africa and began showing symptoms of COVID-19 when arriving in Reno.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the variant has been detected in 10 states thus far, not including Nevada's case.

Dr. Mark Pandori, the director of Nevada's public health lab, says COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective on the new strain but it is not yet known if the strain causes a more severe illness. He says the new strain is not believed to be more lethal than the original COVID-19 strain.

Nevada has also reported six known cases of a more contagious coronavirus variant that first originated in the United Kingdom.