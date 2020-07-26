Nevada reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials report 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths around the state as of Sunday.

The numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Services pushes the total number of known deaths to 734 with 42,843 coronavirus cases.

Of the 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, health officials said 807 of them were in Clark County, the state’s largest county that includes Las Vegas.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 across Nevada has decreased with 906 confirmed cases and 241 suspected cases in Nevada hospitals.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.