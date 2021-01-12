Nevada points finger at federal government for vaccine delay

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada officials are changing the state’s vaccine plan in an effort to speed up the process of getting shots in residents’ arms.

Four weeks after receiving its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government, Nevada is struggling to administer doses at the rate it originally anticipated and making changes designed to get shots into residents' arms more quickly.

Since mid-December, the state has received 170,400 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Providers have thus far logged 61,644 doses into Nevada’s tracking system and report having administered 52,890 first doses and about 8,700 second doses. Roughly two-thirds of the doses that the state has received remain in vials and have yet to be administered, state data show.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states have said is incomplete, show that only six states have administered less vaccines per capita than Nevada. But while officials in neighboring states like California and Arizona were acknowledging delays, Gov. Steve Sisolak proclaimed the rollout as a success on Dec. 30, describing efforts to navigate the logistical challenges of vaccine distribution and administration as smooth.

In a Monday news conference, Sisolak attributed the slower-than-expected rollout on the federal government and lack of a nationwide vaccine strategy.

Nevada Health Bureau Chief Candice McDaniel said coordinating distribution was a challenge because the state has receive little advanced notice about the number of vaccines scheduled to be sent by the federal government. Preparing to thaw and administer vaccines without knowing how many are on their way has hampered the state's ability to get shots in people's arms, she said.

As other states have announced unique distribution plans, with some rebuffing certain CDC guidelines, Nevada officials have hewed closely to the guidance. In a new vaccine playbook published Monday, health officials announced they would change the age threshold for residents in the state's first vaccination tier from 75 years old to 70 years old.

All states are vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents in their first tier, per CDC guidelines. Nevada's updated plan adds greater detail to prioritization once the state finishes vaccinating its first distribution tier. The new plan replaces prioritization tiers with “lanes” to allow the state to administer doses to priority groups concurrently to maximize efficiency and minimize delays.

Once Nevada finishes vaccinating front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, the state plans to vaccinate individuals with underlying health conditions and specific groups of essential workers, including teachers, front-line service industry workers, state legislators and people who work in the mining industry.

___

Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.