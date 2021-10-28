Nevada lawmakers prepare to redraw political maps

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A group of Nevada lawmakers traveling the state to engage the public in the once-in-a-decade redistricting process is confronting a raft of questions about race, partisanship and rural-urban divides as they prepare to redraw the state's political maps next month.
Like neighboring Arizona and Utah, Nevada's population has skyrocketed over the past decade, increasing by 404,000 to 3.1 million. The 15% spike was largely driven by growth in urban areas and from Hispanic and Latino residents, whose share of the population grew from 27% to 29%.