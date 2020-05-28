Nevada jobless tally keeps climbing, adding to record 28.2%

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada jobless figures continue to climb, with more than 18,000 people filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

That pushed the number of new benefits claims since coronavirus closures in mid-March to more than 480,000, and will add to the record 28.2% April unemployment rate the state reported.

The Nevada jobless figure is higher than any state ever, including during the Great Depression. It’s a stunning turnaround after unemployment hit an all-time-low 3.6% in February.

Casino companies are beginning to recall furloughed workers after Gov. Steve Sisolak said this week that gambling can resume June 4 following his 11-week shutdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday the jobless rate in just the Las Vegas metropolitan area hit 33.5% in April.

State health officials reported Thursday that more than 8,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, and 402 have died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness and death. The vast majority of people recover.