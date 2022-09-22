Nevada gov. announces digital prescription discount card

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's governor on Thursday said the state is launching a prescription discount card, a method of softening the rising costs of medications that is also used in Washington and Oregon.

The digital card, called ArrayRX, saves an average of 80% on generic prescriptions and up to 20% on brand name drugs and is free for Nevadans, Governor Steve Sisolak said. For those without health insurance, the card is set to lower costs significantly, he said at a Thursday press conference in Las Vegas. Those with health insurance will be able to compare their costs with ArrayRX, and can opt for whichever option is cheaper, he added.