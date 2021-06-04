Nevada bans racially offensive mascots and 'sundown sirens'

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill on Friday that directs local school boards to ban "racially discriminatory” mascots, logos and names amid a national movement to phase out the use of symbols that Native Americans have long considered offensive.

The bill, which passed through the Legislature last month, could affect up to 20 schools in Clark County including Western High School, where the mascot is a Native American wearing a headdress. It will not apply to universities or schools that have agreements with local tribes like Elko High School, which got permission in 1994 from the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians to use “Indians” as its mascot.