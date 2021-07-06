Nevada Indigenous boarding school may be part of US review

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Indian Commission has been collecting information on the history of the former Stewart Indian School in Carson City after U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced she’s launching an inquiry into the the federal government’s boarding school program for Native American children.
Stacey Montooth, director of the Nevada Indian Commission, told the Reno Gazette Journal that the commission has not yet received direction from the Interior Department but has begun speaking with the leaders of Native American tribes across the country about identifying missing students from boarding schools and speaking to staff about how the commission might approach the project.