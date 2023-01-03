Nevada Gov. Lombardo stresses unity in inaugural address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo called for unity at his inauguration ceremony on Tuesday while still pushing for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing some recent criminal justice reforms that he called “soft on crime."
In front of just over 700 people at the Carson City Community Center, statewide officials took their oaths of office, pastors led the audience in prayer and five former governors sat behind Lombardo as he spoke for the first time as governor. That included Democrat Steve Sisolak, the incumbent whom Lombardo beat in one of the closest gubernatorial contests nationwide.