Netflix puts up Christmas decorations in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Streaming giant Netflix is trying to spread holiday cheer in Natchez.

The company is putting up Christmas decorations in Natchez and four other cities in the country, including Augusta, Georgia, the Natchez Democrat reported.

Workers on Monday strung wires and put up Christmas wreaths and ornaments on Main Street in Natchez as part of the effort, the newspaper said. The work was expected to be completed on Tuesday.

Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbie Hudson said she does not know why the company selected Natchez, but officials are grateful.

Outside his restaurant, Biscuits and Blues on Main Street, Peter Trosclair was excited.

“It has got to be good for the economy and it has got to draw some attention," he said. "We need all the business we can get.”