Nebraska toddler hit, killed by truck driven by her father

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 18-month-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck driven by her father on private property in eastern Nebraska, sheriff’s investigators said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on a rural property just northwest of Bennington. Investigators say Joshua Hannum, 37, was driving the truck when he hit 18-month-old Hazel Hannum.

The child was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where she died. Her death remains under investigation.

Bennington is about 11 miles northwest of Omaha.